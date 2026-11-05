Virat Kohli Fan Finds Unique Spot To Watch King Kohli Bat At Eden Park Rooftop In Auckland; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Fan Finds Unique Spot To Watch King Kohli Bat | harshdeep___9/X

Virat Kohli's popularity knows no boundaries, and a recent moment from Eden Park in Auckland has perfectly captured the craze surrounding the Indian batting superstar. During the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 4, a fan was spotted watching Kohli's batting from an unusual spot on the rooftop of the stadium, leaving cricket lovers amused.

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen sitting on the rooftop of Eden Park, watching the proceedings from an elevated seating area. The stadium reportedly has seats on the rooftop, offering spectators a unique vantage point to catch the action. The fan appeared to be making the most of the unusual viewing spot as Kohli entertained the crowd with his batting.

Virat Kohli Fan Finds Unique Spot To Watch King Kohli Bat

The incident caught attention because of the extraordinary lengths fans go to watch their favourite cricketer in action. Kohli enjoys a massive following across the globe, and his presence at any cricket venue often attracts supporters eager to catch a glimpse of him, even during practice sessions.

Meanwhile, Kohli delivered a sensational performance in the opening ODI against New Zealand, smashing 74 runs off just 51 deliveries. His innings included 13 boundaries and one six as India chased down the revised target of 143 runs to register a five-wicket victory. The former India captain looked in sublime touch and dominated the New Zealand bowling attack during the run chase.

The Auckland crowd also gave Kohli a standing ovation as he walked back after his dismissal. The reception was particularly special as the batting superstar celebrated his 38th birthday on November 5, making his birthday eve outing even more memorable.