Virat Kohli dropped, Rohit Sharma to lead India squad for T20I series against West Indies

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were on Thursday rested from the five T20Is against the West Indies, to be played in the Caribbean and the United States from July 29.

KL Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June.

Ravichandran Ashwin also made a comeback to the T20 squad.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

