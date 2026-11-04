Virat Kohli Delivers Birthday Eve Fireworks With Quickfire Fifty Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli struck a sensational half-century in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. Kohli was at his very best as he entertained a packed crowd with a 35-ball effort in India's chase of 186. The innings comes one day before the former captain turns 38.

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Kohli walked into bat after India lost Rohit Sharma for a duck. The 37-year-old was in sublime touch, finding the gaps at regular ease. While captain Shubman Gill took his time at the other end, Kohli was at his fluent best.

What was impressive was Kohli's strike rate. Despite the required rate being well under four, Virat looked determined to score at more than run a ball, often taking calculated risks. When the boundaries did not come, the 37-year-old ran hard and kept the strike ticking.

He reached the milestone with an imperious boundary off just 35 balls. It is the second fastest by Virat in an away ODI.