Virat Kohli congratulates England after beating arch rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate England after their 5 wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at Melbourne.

Kohli put up an Instagram story of England's victory celebration titled " 'Congratulations England. Well deserved'.

Kohli ended up as the tournament top scorer, scoring 296 runs in 6 innings notching four half centuries including a brilliant 82 of 53 balls in the high octane opener against Pakistan.

Put into bat first, Pakistan struggled against a fluid England bowling attack scoring a paltry score of 137-8.

England at one stage were reeling at 45-3 with the Pakistan bowling of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah breathing fire.

Ben Stokes led the England fight back scoring 52 of 49 balls to lead England to victory with one over to spare.