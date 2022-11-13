e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVirat Kohli congratulates England after beating arch rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

Virat Kohli congratulates England after beating arch rivals Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

Kohli put up an Instagram story of England's victory celebration titled " 'Congratulations England. Well deserved'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Ben Stokes led the England fight back scoring 52 of balls to lead England to victory with one over to spare. |
Follow us on

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to congratulate England after their 5 wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at Melbourne.

Kohli put up an Instagram story of England's victory celebration titled " 'Congratulations England. Well deserved'.

Kohli ended up as the tournament top scorer, scoring 296 runs in 6 innings notching four half centuries including a brilliant 82 of 53 balls in the high octane opener against Pakistan.

Put into bat first, Pakistan struggled against a fluid England bowling attack scoring a paltry score of 137-8.

England at one stage were reeling at 45-3 with the Pakistan bowling of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah breathing fire.

Ben Stokes led the England fight back scoring 52 of 49 balls to lead England to victory with one over to spare.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'It's called karma': Mohammad Shami hits back at Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's loss to England in...

'It's called karma': Mohammad Shami hits back at Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's loss to England in...

'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes...

'Babar, you dropped the World Cup': Pak fans blast skipper for missing crucial catch of Ben Stokes...

'Insha Allah India mein World Cup uthayenge': Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's disappointing loss to...

'Insha Allah India mein World Cup uthayenge': Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's disappointing loss to...

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup title, scores 52* in 5-wicket win over Pakistan at MCG

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup title, scores 52* in 5-wicket win over Pakistan at MCG

'Had Shaheen Afridi not been injured': Sachin Tendulkar on England's win over Pakistan to clinch T20...

'Had Shaheen Afridi not been injured': Sachin Tendulkar on England's win over Pakistan to clinch T20...