Virat Kohli Arrives At Trivandrum Airport Ahead Of West Indies ODIs, Fans Notice 'Chant Counter' In His Hand | X

Former India captain and star batsman Virat Kohli arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 23) to join the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The star batsman received a warm welcome from fans at the airport before heading to the team hotel.

The fans also noticed a chant counter in his hand as he arrived at Trivandrum airport. The video of the star cricketer wearing the jaap counter on his finger is being widely shared on social media. The device is commonly used to keep count while repeating a religious chant or mantra.

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However, this is not the isolated incident when the star Indian cricketer has been spotted with the chant counter. There have been several occasions when Virat has been seen in public with the jaap counter in his fingers.

Virat Kohli's spiritual side is not a secret as the RCB star has been a frequent visitor to Vrindavan at Premanand Maharaj's ashram along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The star couple is a devotee of Premanand Maharaj and often visit his ashram. Virat Kohli also wears a Tulsi mala which is reportedly gifted by the spiritual guru himself.

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Virat Kohli was also given a traditional welcome at the team hotel as the staff greeted him with a shawl, flowers and a ceremonial welcome. The supporters also reportedly chanted "Radhe Radhe" at the hotel and Kohli responded with a smile.

He has joined the Indian squad ahead of the first ODI against West Indies which will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (September 27).

The upcoming series marks star India cricketer Virat Kohli's return to the international cricket after a break. India will play the second ODI in Guwahati on September 30 and the third ODI will be played in New Chandigarh on October 3.