Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Share Laugh On Team Bus Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Share Laugh On Team Bus | ishowwhyrat/X

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted sharing a light-hearted moment on the team bus ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand. A video capturing the duo engaged in a cheerful conversation has caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

The video shows Kohli and Gambhir interacting with each other and breaking into laughter during their conversation. The heartwarming moment comes amid India's ongoing tour of New Zealand and has offered fans a glimpse of the lighter atmosphere within the Indian camp.

Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Share Laugh On Team Bus

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The interaction is particularly noteworthy given the attention surrounding the relationship between Kohli and Gambhir over the years. The two have previously been involved in heated exchanges on the cricket field, most notably during their IPL days. However, their latest interaction presents a much more relaxed picture, with both appearing to enjoy each other's company.

The video has quickly grabbed eyeballs online, with fans enjoying the sight of the Indian batting stalwart and head coach sharing a laugh. Their interaction also comes after India began the five-match ODI series on a positive note, securing a victory in the opening encounter.

With the focus now shifting to the second ODI, India will look to build on their winning momentum against the Black Caps. Kohli, meanwhile, will be expected to play another important role with the bat as the visitors aim to strengthen their position in the series.