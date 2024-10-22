'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India Skipper Gives Autograph; Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in an interaction with a fangirl in Pune ahead of the decisive second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. With Rohit fulfilling the fan's wishes by giving her an autograph, she asked to give her regards to Virat Kohli.

The video went viral on social media showed the fangirl request Rohit to give her an autograph since she claimed to be quite hungry. With the fan also asking Rohit to tell that she is a massive fan of Kohli, the former responded by saying he will convey the message to his teammate.

"A lot of good things that happened as well along with the three-four hours of bad cricket" - Rohit Sharma

Following the eight-wicket loss to the Black Caps, Rohit opined that three hours of poor cricket cannot define this side and that India always come back hard when pushed into the corner. Rohit said in the post-match press conference:

"I am not going to look too much into this Test match honestly because those three hours are not going to dictate what this team is. Even here, there are a lot of good things that happened as well along with the three-four hours of bad cricket. I think it's important to keep a consistent message in the group, which is that whenever we are put under pressure, we try to make a way into the game in whatever possible way - that is what we have been talking about."

The second Test between India and New Zealand begins on October 24 in Pune.