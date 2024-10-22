 'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India Skipper Gives Autograph; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India Skipper Gives Autograph; Video

'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India Skipper Gives Autograph; Video

Rohit Sharma and co. will be aiming to level the three-Test series against New Zealand in Pune.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in an interaction with a fangirl in Pune ahead of the decisive second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. With Rohit fulfilling the fan's wishes by giving her an autograph, she asked to give her regards to Virat Kohli.

The video went viral on social media showed the fangirl request Rohit to give her an autograph since she claimed to be quite hungry. With the fan also asking Rohit to tell that she is a massive fan of Kohli, the former responded by saying he will convey the message to his teammate.

Below is the video of the same:

"A lot of good things that happened as well along with the three-four hours of bad cricket" - Rohit Sharma

FPJ Shorts
Bomb Scare: Over 50 Domestic & International Flights Receive Threats Today
Bomb Scare: Over 50 Domestic & International Flights Receive Threats Today
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune
'If Election Commission Is Neutral, It Will Be Known To Whom The Money Belongs': Aaditya Thackeray On Seized ₹5 Crore At Nakabandi In Pune
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai BJP Chief Sandeep Naik Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction After Ticket Denied From Belapur
Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi
Mumbai: DRPPL Workshop Empowers Piyush Lavngare To Launch Successful Mobile Repair Business In Dharavi

Following the eight-wicket loss to the Black Caps, Rohit opined that three hours of poor cricket cannot define this side and that India always come back hard when pushed into the corner. Rohit said in the post-match press conference:

"I am not going to look too much into this Test match honestly because those three hours are not going to dictate what this team is. Even here, there are a lot of good things that happened as well along with the three-four hours of bad cricket. I think it's important to keep a consistent message in the group, which is that whenever we are put under pressure, we try to make a way into the game in whatever possible way - that is what we have been talking about."

The second Test between India and New Zealand begins on October 24 in Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India...

'Virat Bhai Ko Bhi Bolna': Rohit Sharma's Interaction With Fan In Pune Goes Viral After Team India...

Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’,...

Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’,...

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

Video: Jason Gillespie Seen Picking Up Water Bottles After Training Session In Rawalpindi Ahead Of...

'No Concerns About KL': Ryan Ten Doeschate Defends Struggling Team India Batter Ahead Of 2nd Test vs...

'No Concerns About KL': Ryan Ten Doeschate Defends Struggling Team India Batter Ahead Of 2nd Test vs...

'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli &...

'I Always Prefer...': Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu Reveals His Pick Between Virat Kohli &...