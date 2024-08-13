 Viral Video: Violent Brawl Breaks Out Between Fans Outside Chicago Stadium During Cubs Vs White Sox Baseball Match
Chicago Cubs won the game over their rival side 3-1 with their 4th consecutive victory.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
A brawl broke between the fans outside the ground in the Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox during the weekend over a four-match series. A video of the same surfaced on social media as two women wearing white and black jerseys were pulling one another's hair during the fight after which some men intervened.

Frustrations and tensions seemed at peak between the fans as two women kept pulling each other's hair near the Beggars Pizza Pub in Chicago. A few men did try to intervene and separate the women, but things escalated further as punches were thrown and people dropped on to the ground.

The security finally arrived, causing the melee to come to a halt. However, according to TMZ Sports, the Chicago Police made no arrests. It's worth noting that a similar incident took place a few weeks ago between the fans of New York Yankees vs. New York Mets in The Bronx.

