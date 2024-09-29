Argentinian UFC fighter Ailin Perez's gesture after beating Darya Zheleznyakova during their bout at UFC Paris on Saturday has gone viral. In a video that surfaced on social media, Perez was seen twerking on her opponent's face and has revealed the reason behind the same following their fight.
Viral Video: UFC Fighter Ailin Perez Seen Twerking On Opponent's Face After Defeating Her
Ailin Perez scored a first-round submission victory over Darya Zheleznyakova in UFC Paris.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:36 PM IST