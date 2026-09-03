Viral Video Shows Protesters Chanting 'Shame On You' At PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi As Pakistan Team Arrives To Meet King Charles

Viral Video Shows Protesters Chanting 'Shame On You' At PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi | zeshmohmand/X

A viral video from London has sparked attention after protesters were heard chanting slogans, including “Shame on you,” as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan cricket team arrived for their meeting with King Charles III. Babar Azam and several other Pakistan players were also present during the moment.

The footage shows Naqvi walking alongside members of the Pakistan contingent as they headed towards the royal engagement. As the group approached, voices from outside could be heard raising slogans directed at Naqvi, creating an awkward atmosphere around the high-profile visit.

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Babar Azam and the other Pakistan players accompanying Naqvi appeared to be taken aback by the commotion. The incident quickly caught the attention of social media users, with the video being widely shared and prompting questions over the identity of the protesters and the reason behind their anger towards the PCB chief.

The exact context of the chants in the viral clip has not been independently established from the footage alone. However, Naqvi has faced criticism over several issues surrounding Pakistan cricket and has also recently been at the centre of controversy involving the team's England tour. Reports said the PCB had instructed players to avoid commenting publicly on former Pakistan captain Imran Khan's imprisonment during the tour.

The unusual scenes came as the Pakistan team attended a reception hosted by King Charles at Clarence House. Despite the disruption outside, the players proceeded with the engagement, with Babar and his teammates meeting the monarch. The viral footage has since added another talking point to Pakistan's ongoing England tour, with fans debating what prompted the protesters to target Naqvi.