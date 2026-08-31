Viral Video Shows Novak Djokovic Vomiting As Physical Struggles Mar US Open Exit | WATCH

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Novak Djokovic endured a brutal physical ordeal during his first-round clash against Mariano Navone at the 2026 US Open, with a viral video capturing the Serbian tennis great vomiting on the sidelines during the marathon encounter. The alarming moment quickly spread across social media as Djokovic visibly struggled in the humid conditions at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic appeared physically compromised from the early stages of the match and was unable to move with his usual intensity. Cameras showed the 39-year-old leaning over and being sick at the side of the court, while he also required medical attention and appeared to battle cramps and other physical discomfort.

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Despite the troubling scenes, Djokovic refused to give up. He fought back after losing the opening set, eventually taking the second and third sets to move ahead 2-1. However, his physical struggles intensified as the contest progressed, with back and shoulder problems further affecting his movement and serve.

Navone ultimately capitalised on Djokovic's decline, winning the fourth and fifth sets to complete a stunning 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory. The defeat marked Djokovic's first Grand Slam opening-round loss since the 2006 Australian Open and his earliest US Open exit.

After the match, Djokovic revealed that vomiting and physical problems had been troubling him throughout the season. He said his whole body eventually began to collapse with cramping and pain, while his back and shoulder also gave up. The emotional defeat later saw Djokovic break down in tears on court.