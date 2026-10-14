Viral Video Shows Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Playing Cricket Alongside Ousted Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Viral Video Shows Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Playing Cricket | cricsam02/X

A video featuring Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani playing cricket has gone viral on social media, with former India captain Suryakumar Yadav reportedly joining him for the game. The clip has caught the attention of cricket fans, with the sight of the franchise owner taking to the field alongside one of India's prominent T20 stars generating interest online.

Akash Ambani, who plays a key role in the Mumbai Indians' management, has been closely associated with the franchise over the years. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have built a strong reputation in the tournament, with their leadership and team-building strategies frequently drawing attention from cricket enthusiasts.

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Viral Video Shows Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Playing Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, has established himself as one of India's most explosive batters in the shortest format. Known for his innovative strokeplay and ability to score runs all around the ground, the right-handed batter has been a crucial figure in India's T20 setup and has also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The viral clip has brought the two familiar faces together in a cricketing setting away from the usual competitive atmosphere of the IPL. While Akash Ambani is primarily known for his administrative role with the franchise, his appearance playing the sport has added an interesting dimension to the video.

The reported presence of Suryakumar Yadav has further attracted attention, given his association with Mumbai Indians and his standing in Indian cricket. However, further details regarding the location, occasion and circumstances of the game have not been independently confirmed.

The video continues to draw interest among fans, highlighting how even an informal cricketing moment involving prominent figures associated with the Mumbai Indians can become a talking point on social media.