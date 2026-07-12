 Viral Video Shows Jude Bellingham's Playful Ass Grab On Erling Haaland During England Vs Norway Clash
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Viral Video Shows Jude Bellingham's Playful Ass Grab On Erling Haaland During England Vs Norway Clash

A viral video from England's clash against Norway shows Jude Bellingham playfully grabbing Erling Haaland's backside while the pair marked each other during a set piece. Haaland brushed off the gesture with a smile before both shared a laugh. The light-hearted moment delighted fans, highlighting the close friendship between the former Borussia Dortmund teammates.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 12, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Viral Video Shows Jude Bellingham's Playful Ass Grab On Erling Haaland During England Vs Norway Clash

A hilarious on-field moment involving Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland has gone viral following England's clash against Norway. During a set-piece, cameras caught Bellingham playfully grabbing Haaland's backside while the two were marking each other inside the penalty area. Haaland appeared unfazed by the gesture, brushing it aside before the pair shared a laugh as play resumed.

The light-hearted exchange quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans reacting to the duo's close friendship and joking about the unusual moment. Many supporters pointed out that the interaction reflected the strong bond the two have shared for years. The clip has since been widely circulated across various social media platforms.

Bellingham and Haaland were teammates at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively. Their friendship has remained intact despite now representing rival clubs and different national teams. The viral incident offered another glimpse of their camaraderie, adding a humorous talking point to an otherwise fiercely contested England vs Norway encounter.

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Jude Bellingham Brace Powers England Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semis; Erling Haaland's Norway Knocked...
Jude Bellingham Brace Powers England Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semis; Erling Haaland's Norway Knocked...

Bellingham had the last laugh as England qualified for the semi-final with an extra time win over Norway. The Real Madrid midfielder scored twice in a fine display as Norway's dream run ended in the quarter-finals.

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