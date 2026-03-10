Viral Video Shows Iranian Supporters Pleading With Women's Football Team 'To Seek Help' After National Anthem Controversy At Asian Cup 2026

Tarikh_Eran/X

A powerful video circulating online captured a tense moment in Australia involving the Iran women’s national football team following their exit from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on the Gold Coast. After the team’s final group‑stage match, a crowd of Iranian supporters, many living in Australia, gathered outside a hotel and later alongside a bus carrying the players to the airport, pleading with them to signal for help if they wished to stay in the country rather than return to Iran amid escalating risks.

In the footage, demonstrators can be seen surrounding the bus and chanting, urging authorities and the players to take action to ensure their safety. Several people in the crowd claimed that players inside the vehicle made hand signals interpreted as the international “SOS” sign, raising alarm over their well‑being and future if they were forced to return home.

The dramatic scenes follow controversy earlier in the tournament after the team remained silent during Iran’s national anthem in their opening match, a gesture widely interpreted as defiance against the regime. Iranian state media reacted angrily, labelling the players “traitors,” and warnings circulated that they could face severe consequences upon returning to their homeland.

Supporters at the scene implored Australian police and officials to intervene, with human rights advocates expressing deep concern that the women could face persecution, imprisonment or worse if sent back to Iran. The video has heightened global calls for protective measures and for Australia to allow any player seeking asylum to remain safely in the country.

Australia has agreed to grant asylum to five members of the Iran women’s national football team after growing concerns about their safety if they returned home amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The players travelled to Australia to compete in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which is currently being held on the Gold Coast. However, tensions escalated after the team remained silent during Iran’s national anthem before their opening match against South Korea women's national football team.

Fears over potential repercussions

Their silence during the anthem was interpreted by some observers as a sign of protest or mourning during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The gesture triggered criticism from some Iranian commentators and sparked fears that the players could face punishment if they returned to Iran.

Human rights groups and members of the Iranian diaspora in Australia raised concerns about the players’ welfare and urged authorities to ensure they were protected while staying in the country.

Tournament exit amid uncertainty

Iran’s campaign at the Asian Cup ended after a defeat to the Philippines women's national football team in their final group-stage match. Teams eliminated in the early stage of the competition usually depart the host country within days, adding urgency to decisions about the players’ future.

The situation has drawn global attention as it highlights the intersection of sport, politics and human rights. With some players already receiving protection in Australia, the fate of the remaining members of the squad remains uncertain as they weigh personal safety against the risks their families could face back home.