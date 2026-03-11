Viral Video Shows Emotional Scenes As Iranian Women Footballers Arrive In Malaysia After National Anthem Controversy At Asian Cup 2026

Aussie_Persian/X

A viral video has captured Iranian supporters pleading with members of the Iran women's national football team not to return to Iran as they arrived in Malaysia following the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. The footage, shared widely on social media, shows supporters surrounding players and chanting for officials to intervene amid fears for the athletes’ safety.

Anthem Controversy Sparks Safety Concerns

Earlier in the tournament in Australia, several players remained silent during the Iranian national anthem, a gesture widely interpreted as protest against the Iranian regime. State media in Iran sharply criticised the team, branding players “traitors,” and prompting fears that they could face severe repercussions if forced to return home.

Relocation to Malaysia

After their elimination from the tournament, the remainder of the team flew from Australia to Malaysia, following earlier departures of some players to safety in Australia under humanitarian visas. At least six team members and staff have been offered asylum by Australian authorities amid mounting pressure and international concern.

Wider Backlash and Support

The situation has drawn global attention not only to sports but to human rights issues, with Iranian Australians and activists urging foreign governments to protect the players. Humanitarian advocates and diaspora supporters say the athletes could be at risk of punishment or repression under Iran’s political climate if they return home.

What’s Next

While the viral video underscores urgency and fear among supporters and diaspora communities, many questions remain over the future of the Iranian team members. International organisations, human rights groups, and foreign governments are monitoring the situation as some players weigh options for asylum or continued protection abroad.