Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Angry After Being Substitued During Al-Nassr Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared visibly frustrated after being substituted at half-time during Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Ettifaq on Monday, with his side trailing 2-0. The Portuguese superstar was taken off in the 46th minute, a decision he appeared to strongly question as he made his way off the pitch. Ronaldo was seen angrily removing his captain's armband before heading straight towards the tunnel.

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Rather than taking a place on the bench alongside his teammates, the 41-year-old appeared to snub the dugout and walked away from the pitch, clearly unhappy with the decision to substitute him. Ronaldo is the most important player in the squad, but coach Ange Postecoglu chose to hook him off despite his side chasing the game.

The decision paid dividends for Postecoglu however. Al Nassr completed a stunning comeback to win the game 3-2.

The comeback began in the 74th minute when Sadio Mane was played through by Joao Felix and calmly slotted home. Just three minutes later, Al-Nassr drew level as Abdulelah Al-Amri rose highest to power a thumping header from Felix's corner into the net.

Mane then completed the dramatic turnaround in the final minute of regulation time, racing clear before finding the back of the net. Although the goal was initially ruled out for offside, a VAR review overturned the decision and awarded Al-Nassr the winner.