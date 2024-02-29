Viral Video: Shikhar Dhawan Dancing With Akshay Kumar On ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ Song Breaks The Internet

Shikhar Dhawan grooving with Akshay Kumar | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan got into a groove as he shook his legs with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in a viral video on social media on Thursday, February 29.

In a viral video, Dhawan and Akshay are dancing together on the song 'Mast Malang Jhoom’ song from the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ movie. The music of the song was composed by Vishal Mishra, whose 'Phele Main Bhi' from movie Animal became a blockbuster.

Shikhar Dhawan dancing with Akshay Kumar.



- Video of the day! pic.twitter.com/zxoQJvjSOu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 29, 2024

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar hail from Delhi. Interestingly, Akshay was the brand ambassador of Delhi Daredevils, the team in which Dhawan made his IPL debut in 2008.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar supported Shikhar Dhawan during his tough times when the out-of-favour Indian batter revealed that he had not been able to meet his son Zarovar ever since his separation from his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee.

Kumar penned a heartfelt note for Shikhar Dhawan on his Instagram story, encouraging the cricketer to keep faith, adding that millions are praying for him to meet his only son soon.

Akshay Kumar reaction Shikhar Dhawan emotional story for his son#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/lxLFip2Ly0 — THE AJAY Cric (@TheCric_AJAY) December 28, 2023

Delhi Court granted Shikhar Dhawan divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty and the southpaw was not able to get his son in his custody. Dhawan and Aesha married in a 2012 and the couple were blessed with a baby boy, Zarovar in 2014.

However, things were not well between Shikhar and Aesha Mukherjea and the couple were living separately over the last couple of years.