 Viral Video: Lamine Yamal Accidentally Live Streams His Spain Teammates Naked In Dressing Room After Euro 2024 Triumph
Lamine Yamal became the youngest member to play in any international football tournament.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Football fans and netizens have been shocked to see Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal for accidentally exposing the naked body of his teammates while going live on Instagram as a video of the same went viral on social media. Netizens have commented on the same, stating that the phone needs to be taken away from him immediately.

Spanish fans were predictably in a celebratory mode in the dressing room after clinching a nervy 2-1 win over England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday. However, the viral picture seems to have left a sour taste on the fans' mouth as they criticised Yamal, who became the youngest player to play in any football tournament, for not being careful enough.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the viral photo:

"They could have won the game before we equalised" - Gary Neville

Former England defender Gary Neville spoke about England's defeat, claiming that Spain had numerous chances to get well ahead and believes the Englishmen's mentality has been their downfall.

"Spain had a lot of chances, they could have won the game before we equalised. We got back into it, but we could have been 2-0 down before that and to not control the biggest games has been a problem for England teams in many, many tournaments. And to have to play from behind the ball and move your whole team up the pitch from the edge of your box to the other end of the pitch is very difficult."

In the process, Spain won their record 4th Euro Cup title.

