Viral Video: Kid Runs Away With Stump After SA vs AUS 3rd Test, Security Officials Chase Him Down Near Advertising Board

Kid Runs Away With Stump After SA vs AUS 3rd Test | joshschon/X

An unusual incident grabbed attention after the third Test between South Africa and Australia as a young boy was caught running away with a cricket stump in his hand. The incident, which was captured on camera, quickly became a talking point among cricket fans on social media.

In the viral video, the kid can be seen sprinting across the field with a stump, seemingly attempting to take home a souvenir from the match. However, his attempt did not go as planned, as security officials immediately noticed him and began chasing him across the ground.

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Kid Runs Away With Stump After SA vs AUS 3rd Test

The youngster continued running towards the advertising boards while holding the stump. Security personnel eventually caught up with him near the boundary, just as he was about to climb the advertising board in an apparent attempt to escape.

The officials managed to stop the boy before he could climb over, bringing the unusual chase to an end. The entire sequence provided an unexpected moment after the high-profile Test encounter, with the video drawing attention online.

The South Africa-Australia Test series had already produced several memorable moments on the field, but the youngster's attempted getaway with a stump added an unexpected twist after the match. The incident has since become another viral talking point among cricket followers.