Viral Video: Jalgaon Man Ploughs Pitch Using Tractor After Local Dignitary Reportedly Not Invited During Cricket Tournament

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A local cricket match in Jalgaon came to a dramatic halt after a tractor was driven onto the field, causing severe damage to the pitch and forcing officials to abandon the game.

According to reports, the tractor was allegedly driven by a supporter of a local dignitary who was not invited to the event. The incident is said to have stemmed from anger over the exclusion, which escalated into unexpected vandalism at the venue.

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The tractor reportedly entered the playing area during the match and churned up the pitch surface, making it unfit for further play. Players and officials were left stunned as the situation unfolded quickly and disrupted the proceedings.

Videos of the incident soon surfaced on social media, showing the damaged pitch and chaos at the ground, drawing widespread criticism from viewers. Following the destruction, the match was immediately cancelled due to unsafe playing conditions.

The bizarre episode has sparked concern over event management at local sporting fixtures, where personal disputes escalated into the complete disruption of a cricket match.