Viral Video: Fan Invades Pitch To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet And Hug Him During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match

A fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

A young fan breached the security to meet his idol Virat Kohli during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.

The incident took place when Royal Challengers Bengaluru just began their run-chase in the second innings and Virat Kohli was taking his strike. A young fan of him invaded the pitch to touch Kohli's feet while kneeling down and hugged him. However, the security ran towards the fan and immediately took him off the field to avoidany potential disruption to the match.

Virat Kohli has a massive following as compared to other current cricketers in India as well as across the world. This was not the first time that a fan invaded the pitch to meet Kohli. During the second T20I against Afghanistan, a fan breached the security of the stadium and hugged and touched the feet of former Indian captain while fielding at boundary line at Holkar Stadium in Indore.