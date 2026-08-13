Viral Solar Eclipse Visuals! Cricket & Football Fans Left Awestruck As Rare Celestial Event Creates Spectacular Sporting Moments

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A rare solar eclipse created spectacular scenes across the sporting world on Wednesday, with the celestial event providing an extraordinary backdrop to both cricket and football. The eclipse was visible during The Hundred in England, while a striking partial eclipse was also seen around the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Malawi and Algeria in Rabat.

At Edgbaston, the eclipse became an unexpected part of the action as Birmingham Phoenix faced MI London in The Hundred. As the Moon moved across the Sun, the sky darkened dramatically, creating stunning images above the cricket ground. Floodlights were switched on to help maintain visibility as the match continued under unusual conditions. The scenes quickly attracted attention from cricket fans.

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The phenomenon also produced spectacular visuals during the WAFCON semi-final between Malawi and Algeria. The match was played at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm local time on August 12. The timing coincided with the solar eclipse, allowing spectators and viewers to witness the rare astronomical event while the two teams battled for a place in the final.

The eclipse added an extraordinary backdrop to an already historic occasion for Malawi. The underdogs produced a stunning 3-1 victory over Algeria, with the result sending them into their first-ever WAFCON final.

From a cricket stadium in England to a football ground in Morocco, the solar eclipse turned an already busy sporting day into something extraordinary. Fans were treated to the rare combination of elite sport and a spectacular celestial event, producing scenes that are likely to remain among the most memorable images from Wednesday's action.