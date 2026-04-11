Viral Scenes! Rajat Patidar Playfully Grabs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Neck After RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match; Video

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A light-hearted moment between Rajat Patidar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. While the match itself delivered high-intensity cricket, it was the post-match interaction that left fans smiling.

As players from both sides were interacting with each other, RCB skipper Patidar was seen sharing a playful moment with Sooryavanshi. In a gesture that reflected camaraderie rather than confrontation, Patidar jokingly grabbed the youngster by the neck, sparking laughter among nearby players. The moment, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, with fans appreciating the lighter side of the game.

The exchange highlighted the friendly relationships that exist beyond the competitive edge of the IPL. Despite the pressure and stakes involved in such high-profile matches, players often share mutual respect and warmth once the game is over. Patidar’s playful gesture was a reminder that cricket, at its core, remains a sport built on connection and sportsmanship.

Moments like these resonate strongly with fans, offering a glimpse into the personalities behind the athletes. While performances and results dominate headlines, it is these unscripted interactions that often leave a lasting impression, reinforcing the spirit of the game beyond just wins and losses.