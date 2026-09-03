Viral Post Claims Shubman Gill Spotted With Lookalike; Netizens Confused Over His Identity | Here's The Truth

Viral Post Claims Shubman Gill Spotted With Lookalike | ANI/X

An X post claiming that Shubman Gill has hired a driver who looks almost identical to him has gone viral on social media. The post humorously claimed that Gill does not allow his lookalike driver to drive and instead takes the wheel himself, while the alleged driver sits beside him as a co-passenger. The amusing claim quickly caught the attention of cricket fans online.

However, the viral claim is misleading. The man seen alongside Gill is not his driver but his manager, Sebastian Shaji. Shaji has frequently accompanied the India cricketer, and his striking resemblance to Gill appears to have led to the confusion on social media.

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The two were recently spotted together when Gill arrived at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for a review meeting. Gill made a stylish arrival in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63, reportedly worth around ₹4 crore. The visuals of Gill driving while Shaji sat beside him seemingly became the basis for the viral claim about the cricketer's alleged lookalike driver.

The post, however, provides no evidence that Gill had hired Shaji as his driver. Instead, Shaji is known as Gill's manager and has been seen accompanying him on several occasions. Therefore, the humorous scenario described in the viral post does not reflect the actual relationship between the two.

Fact Check: Misleading. Shubman Gill has not hired a lookalike driver who sits beside him while he drives. The person accompanying Gill is his manager, Sebastian Shaji. The viral post appears to have mistaken Gill's manager for his driver because of their noticeable resemblance, turning an ordinary sighting into a humorous social media claim.