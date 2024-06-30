Viral Pics: Suryakumar Yadav And Wife Devisha Shetty Sleep With T20 WC Trophy After India's Triumph

India veteran Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty were given the responsibility of safeguarding the T20 World Cup trophy overnight after their stunning victory over South Africa in the final played in Barbados on Saturday.

Surya's catch to dismiss David Miller in the final over will go down in history as one of the greatest moments in an ICC tournament as it handed the match in India's bag.

The team's fielding coach T Dilip called it the game-changing moment as Surya got the best fielder's medal in the Indian dressing room after the triumph.

"Kuldeep Yadav took an important catch of Quinton De Kock, but Surakumar Yadav's catch was outstanding, it was a game-changing moment," T Dilip said.

Therefore, it was only fitting that he took care of the trophy, which will return to India thanks to his brilliance on the field.

Surya made sure to sleep with the trophy while his wife Devisha Shetty took the other side of the bed. They both posted a couple of pictures sleeping together with the trophy in the middle.

India had posted 176 for 7 on the board and then restricted the Proteas to 169 for 8 in 20 overs to win by 7 runs.

It was India's second T20 World Cup triumph after MS Dhoni's team laid their hands on the trophy in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from T20I cricket after the win. Rohit signed off with 50 wins as captain, the most for any leader in T20Is.