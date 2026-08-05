Viral Pic Shows Ishan Kishan Resumes RBI Duties, Reportedly Earns More Than ₹1.2 Lakh Per Month As Assistant Manager

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Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has swapped the cricket field for the office during his break from competitive action, with reports suggesting he has resumed his duties as an Assistant Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Patna.

Appointed to the prestigious role through the sports quota, Kishan was reportedly seen carrying out his official responsibilities at the RBI branch, drawing attention from fans who were surprised to see the Indian cricketer in a formal workplace instead of on the pitch. Images of the 28-year-old at work quickly surfaced on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

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According to the RBI's current pay structure, an Assistant Manager (Grade A) earns a basic salary of ₹62,500 per month, while the gross monthly salary typically ranges between ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.27 lakh, depending on allowances. The estimated in-hand salary is around ₹1.05 lakh to ₹1.15 lakh per month, although Kishan's exact salary has not been officially disclosed as his appointment came through the sports quota.

While Kishan remains one of India's most explosive batters, the break from competitive cricket has allowed him to focus on his professional commitments outside the game. His return to the RBI office highlights the dual careers many Indian athletes pursue after securing government or public sector positions through their sporting achievements.

The left-handed batter has represented India across all three formats and has been a key performer in international cricket and the Indian Premier League. Despite being away from competitive action for the moment, Kishan continues to stay in the spotlight, with fans eagerly awaiting his return to the cricket field. For now, however, the gloves and bat have temporarily made way for office files and official responsibilities, offering a different glimpse into the life of one of India's most popular cricketers.