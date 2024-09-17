 Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024
Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024

Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024

India beat China by a narrow margin of 1-0 to clinch their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan hockey team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's hockey team was spotted at the stands during the Asian Champions Trophy final between India and China on September 17, Tuesday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. In a picture gone viral on social media, the players were seen holding mini flags of China, signalling their support for the hosts over their neighbours.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: 'Kaptaan' Harmanpreet Singh Scores Historic 200th Goal As India...
article-image

It's a known fact that India and Pakistan share an intense rivalry across all sports and tensions flare during their encounters. The 2024 edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 saw Pakistan lose to India 2-1 in what was a close contest. They later suffered a defeat to China in the semi-final, but they still supported the hosts.

Below is the picture of the same:

Jugraj Singh's goal helps India take a 1-0 lead and seal their 5th ACT title:

Meanwhile, India and China were in a deadlock until the 50th minute of the marquee occasion on Tuesday. It was Jugraj Singh, who broke it when he picked up a well-timed assist from captain Harmanpreet Singh. The Men in Blue managed to hold on to the lead and win the encounter.

Harmanpreet's men had the opportunity to hit a goal in the 27th minute too as the captain himself got the chance. But he failed to seize it as the ball hit the post. China kept defending and attacking sharply, but failed to find the other side's goal post.

