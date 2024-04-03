Viral Pic: Girl Watches 'Friends' During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Clash In Bengaluru, Netizens React

Amid the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, a girl was spotted watching popular Sitcom series 'Friends' in the stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 4.

RCB have had a disappointing campaign thus far as they suffered their second defeat on the trot with a 28-run loss against LSG. With a target of 182, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mahipal Lamror played a valiant knock of 33 off 13 but his effort went in vain while the Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessis (19) and Faf du Plessis had poor returns.

Though RCB's defeat was a talking point of the day, a spectator's focus on watching 'Friends' instead of watching the match caught the attention of many. In a picture that went viral on social media, a girl seemed to be sitting on the front row of the stadium. She ditched the cricket action to watch the popular Situation Comedy (Sitcom) series on her mobile phone.

Can’t believe this girl is watching Friends during an IPL match 😭 pic.twitter.com/fgL14lPGyC — Deepak Kumaar (@immunewolf_) April 2, 2024

'Friends' is one of the popular and iconic sitcoms of all time and it has been watched by millions of people around the world, including India. Though the series ended in 2004, its popularity and cultural impact continue to strive, making it timeless classic loved by generations worldwide.

When the picture of a girl watching Friends went viral all over the internet, Netizens gave an hilarious reaction, especially applauding girl's audacity to watch the series instead of watching the match. While some X users felt that she was forced to come to the match.

Here's how Netizens react to viral picture

Not unbelievable. It’s the Chinnaswamy. Watching Friends can be therapeutic for many.



Wouldn’t blame the girl! — Ajay (@ajayp_16) April 3, 2024

Rcb ki fan hogi to fir match se acha to friends he dekh le — Finn 𝕏 (@majorbasheer_) April 3, 2024

She is trying to find new friends after her existing friends forced her to watch a Rcb game — Prashanth (@YVPRASH) April 3, 2024

Team match me hage, toh aur kya kar sakte hai!! — Ritesh (@rit_samantaray) April 3, 2024

She definitely didn't come by herself to watch the match. Someone asked her to accompany them and then she just came. — shivam kumar (@shivamk87547962) April 3, 2024

Better than watching a Rcb match. — 𝓐𝓷🪶 (@vintageous_bby) April 3, 2024

Believe me when i say this; Friends is far better than (fixed) IPL🙂 — Nabeel Ansari (@iamspydan) April 2, 2024