Viral Moment! Woman Kisses South Korean Reporter Live On Air During FIFA World Cup 2026 Coverage | Video

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A light-hearted moment during the FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral on social media after a South Korean television reporter was unexpectedly kissed on the cheek by a female fan while he was reporting live from the tournament.

The incident occurred as the reporter was delivering a live broadcast from a bustling fan zone packed with football supporters celebrating the World Cup atmosphere. While speaking directly to the camera, the journalist appeared focused on his report when a young woman suddenly approached him from behind and planted a quick kiss on his cheek before running away.

Caught completely off guard, the reporter briefly paused and smiled as he tried to regain his composure. Despite the surprise interruption, he continued with the broadcast professionally.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with millions of viewers watching and sharing the video. Many users praised the reporter for maintaining his professionalism, while others described the incident as one of the most amusing fan interactions seen during the tournament so far.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already produced numerous memorable scenes both on and off the pitch, but this spontaneous encounter has become one of the standout viral moments. As fans from around the world gather to celebrate football's biggest event, the surprise kiss served as another reminder of the unpredictable and festive atmosphere surrounding the global spectacle.