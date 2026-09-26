Vinod Kambli In Old-Age Home? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Concerns Over Former India Cricketer's Health

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Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has once again come into the spotlight after a video of him from an elderly care facility in Thane surfaced on social media. The 54-year-old former batter is currently staying at Nidan, where he spoke about the facilities and the care he has received. The video, shared on X on September 25, quickly attracted attention from cricket fans.

In the video, Kambli introduced himself and spoke positively about his experience at the facility. He praised the hygiene, cleanliness and overall arrangements at Nidan, while also expressing gratitude for the love and care he has received from the people there. “I am Vinod Kambli. I have received a lot of love. And as for all the people who are here, it doesn't feel anywhere here like I am not at home,” he said.

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Kambli further described the hygiene and cleanliness at the facility as “absolutely top-class” and said that he had received very good facilities at Nidan. He also confirmed his location at the end of the video, saying, “And where am I? I am at Nidan.” The video has led to widespread discussion about the former cricketer's current circumstances.

Kambli has faced several health challenges in recent years. In late 2024, he was admitted to a hospital in Thane after suffering from a urinary infection, muscle cramps and brain clots. He subsequently made a gradual return to public appearances in 2026, including attending an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium and appearing in a television commercial.

Kambli remains one of India's notable batting talents from the 1990s. He played 17 Tests for India, scoring 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20, including four centuries, while in 104 ODIs, he accumulated 2,477 runs with two centuries. His latest video from Nidan has once again brought attention to his journey and prompted fans to express concern and wish the former India batter well.