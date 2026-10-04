Vinicius Junior Seemingly Changes Child Mascot As Height Difference Catches Attention Ahead Of IND vs BRA Match | Video

Vinicius Junior Seemingly Changes Child Mascot As Height Difference Catches Attention | vinijrfanboy/X

Vinicius Junior was involved in a light-hearted moment ahead of Brazil’s historic international friendly against India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, with the Real Madrid star seemingly changing his child mascot after the youngster’s height appeared to be almost similar to his own.

As the Brazilian players lined up alongside their respective mascots before the much-anticipated clash, Vinicius was initially seen with a young mascot. However, the winger appeared to switch places with another child, with the amusing moment catching attention among fans and quickly becoming a talking point on social media.

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The moment stood out because Vinicius, who is listed at around 1.76m, appeared to have a relatively small height difference with the first mascot. The playful incident added another memorable touch to an occasion that had generated enormous excitement among Indian football fans.

The India-Brazil friendly was a historic occasion as the two senior men's teams met for the first time. Brazil arrived in Kolkata with a star-studded squad featuring Vinicius, while India were looking to make the most of the opportunity against the five-time FIFA World Cup winners.

Vinicius eventually started the match but was unable to find the net as India kept Brazil at bay during the opening stages. He was substituted at half-time, with Brazil eventually securing a comfortable 4-0 victory through goals from Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino, who scored twice.