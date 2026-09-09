Vinesh Phogat's Wrestling Comeback: Delhi HC Seeks WFI Stand On 2026 World Championship Trials | PTI

New Delhi, Sep 9: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to obtain instructions on whether wrestler Vinesh Phogat can be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Court seeks WFI response

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the counsel appearing for the WFI to seek instructions on the issue and also on Phogat’s request to defer any final decision in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

"Take instructions on both matters. I will hear them tomorrow," the judge said.

Phogat has moved a fresh application in her pending plea seeking a fair and structured policy for women athletes returning to competitive sport following pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery. The Delhi High Court had issued notice to the WFI, the Centre, and the Indian Olympic Association on the plea and listed it for hearing on November 18.

Selection trial eligibility challenged

Through the application, she has challenged the WFI’s September 7 circular prescribing eligibility criteria for the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan's Astana, from October 24 to November 1. She has sought a stay on the operation of the circular insofar as it excludes her from the selection process and a direction to the WFI to provisionally include her in the eligibility pool and permit her to participate in the women’s selection trials scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

Phogat has contended that the latest selection framework creates a "closed" pathway by making eligibility dependent on participation and performance in specified qualifying competitions, without providing an alternative mechanism for athletes who were unable to compete because of pregnancy, childbirth, and post-partum recovery.

Her counsel, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, submitted that Phogat’s maternity-related absence could not be used to deny her an opportunity to participate in the selection process.

"My maternity cannot come in the way of my eligibility to participate. I’m not asking for a free pass," Rao submitted.

Broader selection dispute

The latest application is part of Phogat’s broader challenge to the WFI’s selection and disciplinary framework and her demand for a fair pathway for women athletes returning to competitive sport after maternity.

The dispute over Phogat’s eligibility had earlier reached the Delhi High Court in connection with the Asian Games 2026 selection trials. Phogat was initially excluded from the May 30-31 selection trials under the WFI’s revised eligibility criteria.

She approached the Delhi High Court challenging the decision and sought permission to participate. A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia subsequently permitted Phogat to participate, observing that motherhood could not be treated as a ground for excluding a woman athlete from professional opportunities.

Earlier court proceedings

The High Court also questioned the WFI’s revised eligibility criteria and directed that the selection process be video-recorded under the supervision of independent observers. The WFI challenged the interim order before the Supreme Court.

While allowing Phogat to participate in selection trials, the apex court expressed reservations over certain observations made by the Delhi High Court at the interim stage.

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After the trials were completed, the Supreme Court disposed of the WFI’s Special Leave Petition as infructuous, clarifying that its order should not be construed as affirming the observations made by the High Court against the federation and keeping all issues open.

Asian Games selection setback

Phogat, therefore, was able to participate in the Asian Games selection trials on the strength of the Delhi High Court’s interim order. However, her comeback bid ended in disappointment as she lost 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat in the women’s 53kg semifinals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and failed to qualify for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The hearing on disciplinary proceedings against Phogat also remains pending before the Delhi High Court. On September 1, Justice Sharma had sought the WFI’s instructions on Phogat’s plea challenging two show-cause notices issued to her on May 9 and June 17.

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Disciplinary proceedings continue

The wrestler has alleged that the proceedings form part of a continuing pattern of arbitrary and mala fide action that has obstructed her return to competitive wrestling after maternity.

Phogat has also contended that the disciplinary action was initiated despite the International Testing Agency having cleared her to compete from January 1, 2026.

The WFI had earlier issued a 15-page show-cause notice to the three-time Olympian on May 9, alleging multiple acts of indiscipline, anti-doping violations and breaches of international wrestling regulations. The federation had also declared her ineligible to participate in WFI-sanctioned competitions until June 26.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)