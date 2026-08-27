Vinesh Phogat Slams BJP Leaders, Takes Dig At Kangana Ranaut Over PM Modi's Limited Olympics Participation Post

Former Wrestler Vinesh Phogat | ANI

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the functioning of sports federations in the country after sharing a post from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The former wrestler also took a dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and slammed other party leaders over women safety and sports federations in the country.

The PMO post shared by Vinesh Phogat quoted PM Modi speaking about India's participation in the Olympics. It said, "In the Olympics, there are so many different sports... Indian teams don't even participate in half of them. Meaning, we don't even compete for a huge chunk of the medal tally. And this has been going on for decades: PM @narendramodi."

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Phogat shared the PMO's post and questioned how someone could take part in sports when, according to her, people accused of exploiting women are associated with some sports federations.

In her post, Phogat also alleged that such people receive support from members of the BJP. She further referred to BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut while taking a swipe at her comments about "freedom."

She said, "Prime Minister ji, how to take part when the federations in which you are participating have goons, criminals and people who exploit women sitting in them, whom your party strongly supports and tells them, 'Go and do it, you have complete freedom, we are with you.' Perhaps this is the same 'freedom' that Kangana ji always talks about."

Phogat has previously spoken strongly about issues concerning women athletes and the functioning of sports bodies. Her latest post has once again hoghlighted the debate around sports federations, athlete safety and India's performance and participation at the Olympics.

The post comes as discussions continue over how India can increase its participation across more Olympic sports and improve its medal chances at future Games.