Vinesh Phogat 'Most Searched Athlete Worldwide' On Google Last Week After Paris Olympics Disqualification

India's Vinesh Phogat was the most searched athlete in the world on Google last week after she got disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics for being over weight.

People all around the world were curious to know about Phogat and why she was disqualified from the final of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final on the morning of the bout last Sunday. This made her the most searched athlete on Google.

Phogat was 100 grams over weight during the weigh-in which resulted in her automatic disqualification and placed last in the event. She appealed against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport a couple of days after the setback.

The CAS is yet to announce its final verdict in the case after deferring it thrice in the last few days. Phogat has asked the CAS to award her a joint-silver as she had assured herself of a medal by reaching the final.

The 29-year-old from Haryana's Panipat announced her retirement from wrestling amid the controversy and left the Games Village on Monday. She is yet to return home even as the wait continues from CAS's end.