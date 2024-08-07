Vinesh Phogat Hospitalised Due To Dehydration After Gold Medal Bout Setback At Paris Olympics 2024

Following the disqualification from the gold medal bout at Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has suffered from dehydration and has been immediately taken to hospital on Wednesday, August 7.

Phogat received a massive setback as she became ineligible to participate in the 50kg women's wrestling final due to being overweight, as confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association.

The IOA stated that Phogat weighed beyond the permissible limit of 50kg, the category in which she has competed at the ongoing Paris Summer Games. The association requested for the privacy as they support Vinesh Phogat during this difficult time.

Reportedly, The Indian Olympic Association lodged a complaint with the International Committee over the decision to disqualify Vinesh Phogat from the gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA .

🚨 It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made… — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024

The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana's hopes to win her maiden Olympic have been dashed as she is not eligible to take home the assured Silver medal due to disqualification from the final.

After getting disqualified from gold medal match, Vinesh Phogat began to dehyderate and the medical team immediately rushed to the hospital. As per the reports, the Indian grappler did not sleep the entire night after qualifying for the final and was working hard to shed extra weight in order to be eligible to play her maiden Olympic final.

After competing in three bouts, Vinesh Phogat gained 2kg of weight and had to lose it overnight in order to be permissible of 50kg. However, during the weigh-in on Wednesday, Phogat was found to be weighed 100 grams more and thus, she has been disqualified from the final.

Vinesh Phogat's hopes end in heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat's brilliant campaign at the Paris Olympics ended in a heartbreak with the disqualification from the gold medal match of the women's wrestling freestyle 50kg.

Vinesh Phogat kicked off her campaign with a win over reigning Olympic and World no.1 Yui Susaki of Japan in pre-quarters and qualified for the quarterfinals.

It was one of the biggest upsets in the history of wrestling as Vinesh became the wrestler to defeat Susaki at international level. Before facing Indian grappler, Yui Susaki remained unbeaten in 82 international matches.

In the quarterfinals, Vinesh registered 7-5 win over Oksana Livach of Ukraine, which helped her book a berth for the semifinal clash against Yusneylys Guzman, who she defeated 5-0.