Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Women's Wrestling In Paris Olympics 2024; 5 Times India Suffered Heartbreaks Close To Securing A Medal

In a massive setback for India's wrestling medal aspirations, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event on Wednesday. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match. The Indian Olympic contingent issued a statement revealing that Phogat had exceeded the 50 kg weight limit, leading to her disqualification.

The statement expressed regret over Phogat's disqualification, noting that despite the team's best efforts throughout the night, she weighed in slightly over the 50 kg mark. The Indian contingent requested privacy for Phogat and emphasized their focus on the ongoing competitions.

🚨 It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made… — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2024

Phogat's Performance At Paris Olympics

Phogat had advanced to the Gold Medal bout after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. Her disqualification is the latest in a series of near-misses for Indian athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which has seen several competitors narrowly miss out on medals.

India's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been marked by a string of close calls, with athletes like Lakshya Sen, Arjun Babuta, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, Manu Bhaker and now Vinesh Phogat coming real close to securing medals but ultimately falling short.

Here are 5 recent heartbreaks that we suffered just close to securing a medal:

1. Manu Bhaker – Women's 25m Pistol

Manu Bhaker fell short of securing a medal in the women's 25m air pistol shooting final. Despite being among the top three for much of the competition, a series of poor shots near the end caused her to drop to fourth place after a shoot-off against Hungary's Veronika Major. Bhaker missed two targets in the decisive shoot-off, while Major missed only one.

#Paris2024 #Olympics #Shooting



MANU BHAKER AGONIZINGLY MISSES OUT ON A 3RD OLYMPIC MEDAL



Manu Bhaker finishes 4th in Shootoff to 🇭🇺 Veronika Major to miss out on a historic 3rd Olympic medal by agonizing margins.



HISTORIC OLY FOR MANU - 2 BRONZE - 1ST IN INDEPENDENT INDIA pic.twitter.com/c97rjBKoKb — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 3, 2024

2. Lakshya Sen – Men's Singles Badminton

Lakshya Sen came close to becoming the first male shuttler from India to win an Olympic medal, but his run ended following losses to Denmark’s Victor Axelsen in the semi-final and Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze-medal match. Sen took the opening game 21-19 before conceding nine points in a row, a setback from which he never recovered.

Hi everyone!



My journey at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been both an honor and a heartbreak. I gave my all, fought with every ounce of strength, but fell just short of the podium.

I am very grateful to all the supporters for their unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/9Zm8QzhY9Y — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) August 6, 2024

3. Arjun Babuta – Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting

Arjun Babuta came close to a podium finish in the men's 10m air rifle final, securing fourth place with a score of 208.4. Croatia's Miran Maricic edged him out for the bronze with a score of 209.8, leaving Babuta just 1.4 points shy of a medal.

Arjun Babuta finishes 4th. Was very close to a medal finish, but a great effort nonetheless! 👏🏽👏🏽#JeetKiAur | #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/DmQjyw5WSO — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 29, 2024

4. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat – Mixed Team Archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat achieved a historic fourth-place finish in the mixed-team archery event. They faced the USA's Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold in the bronze medal match but lost 6-2. This marked India's best result in Olympic archery, with Bommadevara and Bhakat becoming the first Indian archers to reach the semi-finals in the Olympics.

1. Dhiraj Bommadevara missed the bronze medal by a whisker in the Recurve Mixed Team match alongside Ankita Bhakat, The duo finished a historic 4th. — Khelo India (@kheloindia) August 4, 2024

5. Anantjeet Singh and Maheshwari Chauhan – Mixed Skeet

In the skeet mixed team event, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka narrowly missed a bronze medal. They qualified for the bronze medal match with a strong performance in the qualification round, scoring 146 out of 150. However, they fell short 43-44 against China, finishing in fourth place overall.