Odin, Oars And Ousmane Dembele: Norway Still Rowing After Viking Craze Meets A French Trebuchet In FIFA World Cup 2026

The Viking row craze in support of Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 | Screenshot

Perhaps the historic French cry On les aura! ('We'll get them!') was the devastating storm needed to capsize Viking Row—the viral Norwegian sensation that had been dominating the tournament.

On Friday, June 26, Norway’s high-flying men's national team ran straight into a French buzzsaw, losing 4-1 in their final Group I match, courtesy a ruthless hat-trick by France's Ousmane Dembele.

Despite the loss, Norway is safely through to the knockout bracket as the Group I runner-up. Norway will face Ivory Coast in the round of 32 knockout, who secured their spot as the runner-up from Group E. The defeat has simply added a dramatic twist to a cultural phenomenon that has seen everyone from prime ministers to thousands of fans in Times Square sit on the ground and pretend to paddle a longboat.

What is the Viking Row?

The Viking Row is a highly synchronised, theatrical fan celebration where thousands of supporters sit down shoulder-to-shoulder in the stands—or on the street—and rock backward and forward in unison. According to FourFourTwo, the movement is explicitly designed to mimic historic Nordic oarsmen and is accompanied by a low, collective chant of "Ro!" (the literal Norwegian word for row).

We just started rowing 👀@TheVikingRow must go on

Friday match between France and Norway will be amazing 🆙🆙🆙 pic.twitter.com/wfcS1rYqFE — Rostad (@_Rostad) June 24, 2026

The tempo is dictated by a steady, booming drumbeat that gradually builds into a frenzied pace. It has become the definitive visual highlight of the 2026 tournament, drawing immediate comparisons to Iceland's famous "Thunder Clap" from Euro 2016.

Who started it and when did it begin?

While the ritual looks like something unearthed from a 1,000-year-old burial mound, it is actually a modern invention. FourFourTwo reports that the celebration was dreamed up in 2025 by Ole Froystad, a coordinator for the official Norwegian fan group "Oil Mountain" (Olemobil). Froystad wanted to establish a powerful, uniform stadium identity to celebrate Norway returning to the World Cup stage after a painful 28-year absence.

Froystad told Olympics.com that while the timeline is modern, the spirit is old-school. Fans first tested out the routine during a World Cup warm-up match against Sweden on June 1, and it instantly caught fire.

Where has the phenomenon spread?

The routine has spilled out of the stadiums and completely taken over public spaces. The Financial Times reported that hundreds of travelling Norwegian supporters brought traffic to a standstill by sitting down on the pavement to row in the middle of Times Square in New York City. Similar sights have been caught on social media across host cities like Boston, with fans rowing on public transit, plazas, and escalators.

Back home in Norway, a wealthy nation of 5.7 million people, the trend has broken through all social barriers. Members of Parliament have openly rowed in the legislative halls, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has joined in, and even the royal family has been spotted mimicking the oarsmen. The craze has even conquered the music charts. An official anthem titled Vikingblod (Viking Blood) has climbed to the number one spot on Norway’s Spotify chart.

How did the football team react?

The players haven't just tolerated the craze. They have actively joined the crew. Following Norway’s thrilling 3-2 group-stage victory over Senegal at the New York New Jersey Stadium, which officially sealed their advancement to the next round, the entire team walked over to the stands.

Led by captain Martin Odegaard beating a drum, superstars like Manchester City’s Erling Haaland sat flat on the grass and rowed right along with the fans. Ragnhild Ask Connell, director of communications for the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF), told the Financial Times that the federation intentionally leaned into the Viking theme as a rare opportunity to showcase their national identity to a massive US audience.

Friction of Janteloven

Despite its massive popularity, the rowing craze has hit a few nerves back home. The Financial Times highlighted the story of Emil Anners Lappen, a 24-year-old forestry manager who became an overnight celebrity simply for sitting perfectly still and refusing to row while everyone around him went wild.

Cultural commentator Janne Stigen Drangsholt noted that this intense pressure to conform is a textbook example of Janteloven—the famous Scandinavian social code that discourages individuals from standing out. Furthermore, many have pointed out that historical Vikings are associated with plunder and violence, a stark contrast to modern Norway’s global reputation for peace mediation.