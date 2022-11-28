History created at Vijay Hazare trophy Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes first player to smash 7 sixes in an over

Ruturaj Gaikwad created history and smashed seven sixes in an over while playing the Vijay Hazare trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh. Gaikwad was in lethal form as the batter smashed sixteen maximums while playing against Uttar Pradesh.

Gaikwad smashed Shiva Singh for seven consecutive sixes. There was one no-ball in the over that also saw the fence. Gaikwad blitzkrieg knock of 220 runs in 159 balls led Maharashtra to 330 runs for five wickets in 50 overs.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra at one stage were reeling at 41/2 after 12.4 overs. Rahul Tripathi and Satyajeet Bachhav were dismissed cheaply by Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi respectively.

Maharashtra were looking at a finish with a total of around 250, Gaikwad's pacy innings in the final phase of the game propelled them to a 330-run total.