Vidya, Shrikrishna emerge champions in Sage National Billiards & Snooker Championship

Vidya Pillai of Karnataka and S. Shrikrinhna of PSPB scored contrasting victories and emerged champions winning the ladies' and men’s 6-Red snooker crowns in the Sage-National Billiards & Snooker Championship at the Sage University Campus, Bhopal on Friday.

The experienced Vidya and her compatriot Varsha Sanjeev were engaged in a tense and thrilling contest for supremacy in the ladies' final. In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Vidya trailed 1-3 but she produced a strong late fighting performance and won the last two frames to clinch a nerve-wracking 4-3 (29-18, 19-31, 03-32, 33-29, 10-26, 26-07, and 42-00) victory.

The men’s summit round clash turned out to be a lop-sided contest as the 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youngster Shrikrishna who was facing off against the highly experienced 40-year-old Manan Chandra showed no signs of nerves and potted confidently and consistently to take control and quickly raced to a 5-0 lead before closing out the match with a 6-1 demolition of his senior opponent.

The Chennai-based Shrikrishna after taking the opening frame uncorked a neat 69-point break in the second and later rolled in a 71-point effort in fourth and followed it by comfortably winning the fifth to sit pretty with a healthy lead.

Manan managed to deny Shrikrinhna from completing a clean sweep by pocketing the sixth frame. But, Shrikrishna managed to narrowly win the next two frames to complete a sensational 49-10, 69(69)-00, 50-04, 71(71)-00, 48-08, 02-58, 33-24, and 33-28 victory and emerge champion.

Results Ladies 6-Red snooker Final: Vidya Pillai (KAR) beat Varsha Sanjeev (KAR) 4-3 (29-18, 19-31, 03-32, 33-29, 10-26, 26-07, 42-00. Men's 6-Red snooker Final: S. Shrikrinshna (PSPB) beat Manan Chandra (PSPB) 6-1 (49-10, 69(69)-00, 50-04, 71(71)-00, 48-08, 02-58, 33-24, 33-28).

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:35 AM IST