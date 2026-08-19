Vidit Gujrathi Honoured At Asian Junior Chess Championship After Arjuna Award Recognition

Grand Master Vidit Gujarathi was felicitated by the Maharashtra Chess Association at the ongoing Asian Junior Championships | File Pic

Mumbai, 19 August 2026: Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, one of India's leading chess players and also the member of Indian Chess Team for the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2026, was felicitated at the ongoing Asian Junior Chess Championship 2026 at the ITC Maratha Sheraton, Mumbai, following his selection for the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Government of India.

Vidit, who paid a visit to the championship venue, received a warm welcome from the organisers and participants. The felicitation ceremony was conducted by the Maharashtra Chess Association in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian chess and his recent national honour.

The felicitation was led by Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte, Honorary Secretary of the Maharashtra Chess Association, along with Mr. Niranjan Godbole, Mr. P. B. Bhilare and Mr. Salil Ghate.

Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh were the only two chess players to be named among the recipients of the Arjuna Award announced by the Government of India. Both players hail from Maharashtra and have brought immense pride to the state through their achievements on the international stage.

The players, officials and spectators present at the championship congratulated Vidit on this well-deserved recognition and wished him continued success in the years ahead.

The Asian Junior Chess Championship 2026 is being organised by the Maharashtra Chess Association at the ITC Maratha Sheraton, Mumbai, under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation and the Asian Chess Federation.

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