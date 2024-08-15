Video: Major League Baseball Pitcher Hunter Greene Vomits Inside His Glove; Second Time In Less Than 2 Months

Hunter Greene, the Cincinnati Reds pitcher, displayed remarkable resilience during Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, despite facing an unusual challenge. The 25-year-old seemed to be battling nerves, resulting in him vomiting into his glove during the fifth inning.

The moment, caught on live broadcast, showed Greene stepping away from the pitcher's mound, briefly covering his face with his glove, and throwing up inside it. The broadcast quickly cut off, with one announcer reacting with, "Uh oh."

This marks the second time in less than two months that Greene has experienced a similar issue during a game. The latest incident has quickly gained attention on social media, with clips circulating widely.

Despite the interruption, Greene delivered an impressive performance, pitching seven innings and allowing only one run on four hits while striking out eight Cardinals batters. His effort brought his season ERA down to 2.83.

Pitching analyst Rob Friedman shared the video online and lightheartedly remarked, "Yeah, I'm not checking that glove for foreign substances. You're good, dude."

Interestingly, Greene had a similar occurrence on June 25 during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, shortly after throwing a 95 mph fastball. According to Cardinals beat writer John Denton, this isn’t the first time Greene has encountered such an issue this season.

Although it's unclear whether these episodes are due to nerves or something else, Reds manager David Bell was unconcerned after the game, which the Reds won 4–1. "I think a lot of us feel like throwing up during the game sometimes, and it doesn't come out," Bell joked during the post-game press conference. "Maybe he just feels better after that."