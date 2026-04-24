 VIDEO: Washington Sundar Drops Virat Kohli First Ball On Duck In RCB VS GT Clash
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VIDEO: Washington Sundar Drops Virat Kohli First Ball On Duck In RCB VS GT Clash

Washington Sundar committed a grave sin as he dropped a simple catch in the RCB vs GT clash in Bengaluru on Friday. Chasing 206 to win, Virat Kohli hit a Mohammed Siraj delivery straight to Sundar at mid-wicket, who could not grasp a simplest of catches. Kohli was facing his first delivery and was on zero, with Sundar allowing the chase master another chance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
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Washington Sundar committed a grave sin as he dropped a simple catch in the RCB vs GT clash in Bengaluru on Friday. Chasing 206 to win, Virat Kohli hit a Mohammed Siraj delivery straight to Sundar at mid-wicket, who could not grasp a simplest of catches. Kohli was facing his first delivery and was on zero, with Sundar allowing the chase master another chance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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