VIDEO: Wankhede Crowd Roars In Delight As Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Rohit Sharma Return At MI Vs LSG Toss

Rohit Sharma returned to the side for the MI vs LSG game |

Mumbai Indians welcomed back Rohit Sharma after a long injury absence for the game against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the Hit-Man's return, who missed out on the last few games due to a hamstring injury. Rohit's mention saw the Wankhede crowd erupt in joy.

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"Hardik is not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine. There's definitely, Cobin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult and also our very own Rohit Sharma is back," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

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Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma