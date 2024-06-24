Video: Virat Kohli's Lifesize Statue Unveiled At Times Square In New York Amid T20 WC 2024

Virat Kohli's Statue at Times Square | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli's lifesize statue was unveiled at New York's Times Square. Kohli is currently part of the Indian Team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world and has been dominating the cricketing world over the last decade and a half. The former India captain is often called 'King' for his consistency and plethora of records to his name over the years.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's name has been making a lot of buzz in the USA, the co-hosts of the tournament alongside West Indies. Since Virat Kohli is a global cricket icon, his name was used in numerous promotional campaigns in order to boost the excitement for the prestigious tournament in the United States of America.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Lifezie statue of Virat Kohli can be seen standing with his bat raised in the middle of the busy iconic Times Square in the USA's financial capital.

King Kohli's statue unveiled at the iconic Times Square in New York. This is massive 🇮🇳🔥🔥#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dSrYJ7P70R — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 24, 2024

The larger-than-life statue is part of the promotional campaign by a mattress company, with whom Virat Kohli is associated as the brand ambassador. The statue was erected to highlight comfort and and comfort provided by their mattresses, symbolizing Kohli's endorsement of quality sleep. The same video was shared by the mattress company.

Just Unveiled :A larger-than-life statue of Virat Kohli at the iconic Times Square.



This King's Duty, we are going global and making history!



We’re delivering great sleep and great health to Virat Kohli.#GreatSleepGreatHealth #ViratKohli #worldcup #cricket #CGI pic.twitter.com/5WpkZcwa7i — Duroflex (@Duroflex_world) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in decent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Following his poor returns in the group stage of the tournament, the 35-year-old showed his glimpses of his return to form with a decent outing, scoring 24 off 24 balls against Afghanistan in India's opening match of the Super 8.

In the last Super 8 match against Bangladesh, Kohli played an innings of 37 off 28 balls to help India post a solid total of 196/8. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli has scored 66 runs at an average of 13.20 in five matches.

The talismanic batter will look to come up with goods when Team India take on Australia in their final Super 8 fixture at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, June 24.