Team India batting star Virat Kohli's bat costs a fortune as journalist Norman Kochannek revealed that it is on display at the Greg Chappell Cricket Center in Sydney. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Kochannek revealed that the MRF bat used by the batting legend costs ₹1,62, 835 (AUD 2985).
Video: Virat Kohli's Bat Kept On Display At Greg Chappell Cricket Center In Australia; Here's How Much It Costs
Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following in Australia and will be in action in the upcoming summer.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:56 PM IST