Video: Virat Kohli's Bat Kept On Display At Greg Chappell Cricket Center In Australia; Here's How Much It Costs

Journalist Norman Kochannek with Virat Kohli's bat (L). | (Credits: Instagram)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli's bat costs a fortune as journalist Norman Kochannek revealed that it is on display at the Greg Chappell Cricket Center in Sydney. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Kochannek revealed that the MRF bat used by the batting legend costs ₹1,62, 835 (AUD 2985).