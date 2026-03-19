VIDEO: Virat Kohli Smashes Towering Sixes In Practice Ahead Of RCB Comeback For IPL 2026

Virat Kohli looks in sublime touch as he returns to RCB ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Kohli will return to action for the first time since the January ODI series against New Zealand. The 37-year-old did not look rusty and dominanted the bowlers in the nets.

In a few videos, Kohli can be seen working on playing both spin and pace. He was aggressive from the word go, playing on both front and back foot. He hit a few of his trademark cover drives and pulled the pacers with ease. The highlight was a towering six off left-arm spinner, which sailed into the empty stands.

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Kohli faced the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Dar in the nets. Bhuvneshwar troubled Kohli with some yorkers in an earlier session, but Virat hit him back with a no look six not long after.

The 37-year-old started the session with a pep talk to his teammates gathered in a circle, with head coach Andy Flower by his side. The former India captain then got into the thick of things with an hour-long batting stint.

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Kohli was RCB's leading run getter last year, helping them end their drought in the IPL. RCB had not won the title for 18 years, before the Rajat Patidar led side were crowned champions.