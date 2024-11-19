 Video: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant & Dhurv Jurel Left In Splits After Sarfaraz Khan Takes Catch During Fielding Session Ahead Of AUS vs IND 1st Test
With the opening Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth fast approaching, Team India have been training intensely for it on all fronts.

With the opening Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth fast approaching, Team India have been training intensely for it on all fronts. However, a moment during the fielding session left Virat Kohli, Dhurv Jurel and Rishabh Pant in splits as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

With Sarfaraz Khan taking an awkward catch during the fielding session, Kohli couldn't control it and broke into laughter. Pant fell on the ground while laughing and later shared a joke with Kohli, reacting to Sarfaraz's catch.

Kohli remains massively in focus ahead of the series, given his poor form in recent times, headlined by managing only 93 runs in six innings in the crushing 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home. However, the Australians remain wary of him due to his past exploits Down Under.

"It's been pretty amazing competing against him for so many times" - Nathan Lyon

Meanwhile, record-breaking Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon refuses to write off Kohli despite his dipping returns and being out of form in recent times. However, Lyon suggested that Kohli will remain in his sights in the upcoming Test series and said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"Look at his record out here. Overall, look at his record. You don't write off champions. I've got nothing but respect for Virat. I want to get him out, there's no point in hiding behind that, but it's challenging. Him and Smithy (Steve Smith) are probably the best two batters in our last era of this last decade. It's been pretty amazing competing against him for so many times."

Team India have won the last four series against Australia.

