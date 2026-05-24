VIDEO: Virat Kohli Hilariously Teases Shubman Gill For Beard Look During Dharamshala Meetup Ahead Of RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1

A light-hearted moment between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill has gone viral ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash in Dharamshala between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Kohli and Gill were seen greeting each other warmly before engaging in a playful chat during a training session. Kohli appeared particularly amused by Gill’s new bearded look and was seen teasing the Gujarat Titans skipper about it, leaving both players smiling.

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Gill has sported the heavier beard for most of the IPL 2026 season, marking a noticeable change in appearance from his usually clean and sharp look. The GT captain had earlier joked that the new style had turned into a “good luck charm” after a string of strong performances with the bat this season.

The new look has coincided with one of Gill’s most impressive IPL campaigns. The stylish opener has led Gujarat Titans from the front, scoring heavily at the top of the order and helping the franchise secure a top-two finish heading into the playoffs.

Kohli and Gill share a close bond through the Indian team setup, with the former India captain often publicly backing the younger batter. Over the years, Gill has also spoken about learning from Kohli’s intensity, work ethic and approach towards big matches.

Fans online quickly enjoyed the interaction, with many calling it a classic senior-junior moment between two of Indian cricket’s biggest batting stars. Kohli’s reaction to Gill’s beard became an instant talking point, with clips and memes from the exchange spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

The viral moment has only added to the anticipation surrounding Tuesday’s Qualifier 1 clash, where Kohli’s RCB and Gill’s GT will battle for a direct place in the IPL 2026 final.