Video: Virat Kohli Dancing During Team Huddle Ahead Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Team India batting star Virat Kohli was seen dancing and having fun during the huddle ahead of day four of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the 35-year-old was seen shaking a leg and conversing with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Even as Kohli struggled with the bat with scores of 6 and 17 in Chennai, India's dominance prompted him to have fun. The home side were only six wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. India had set Bangladesh 514 to win, but they stumbled to 158/4 as Ravichandran Ashwin had already picked up three wickets.

Meanwhile, here's the video of Virat Kohli dancing and having fun:

Virat Kohli's reaction was epic! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZoJfusySOu — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 22, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance scripts massive win for India:

Meanwhile, the veteran cricketer had also showcased his brilliance with the bat. With India stumbling to 144-6 on day 1 at one stage, Ashwin joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of trouble. At stumps on the opening day, India were 339-6 and were eventually bowled out for 376. Ashwin had top-scored with 113, while Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with half-centuries.

The 38-year-old surprisingly went wicketless in the first innings as Jasprit Bumrah starred with four wickets, while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja took two each. Nevertheless, he finished with six in the fourth as Bangladesh were skittled for 234 in pursuit of an improbable 514.