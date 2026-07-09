VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Incredbile Upper Cut Six Off Josh Tongue In IND Vs ENG 4th T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again underlined why he is regarded as one of India's brightest young talents with a sensational upper-cut for six during the fourth T20I against England. The 15-year-old effortlessly dispatched a six over third man, with the audacious stroke quickly going viral across social media.

Bowling at 143kph, Tongue delivered a short ball with extra width, but the young batter was quick to react, staying deep in his crease before using the pace and bounce to guide the ball effortlessly over third man.

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The stroke showcased Sooryavanshi's composure, quick reflexes and fearless approach against genuine pace. Rather than trying to overpower the delivery, he relied on timing and placement, turning a hostile short ball into a spectacular maximum. The audacious shot drew admiration as it highlighted the youngster's ability to counter fast bowling with confidence and flair.

Sooryavanshi's joy however was short-lived. He was dismissed for 15, ending another promising start in this series. In three games this series, Sooryavanshi has scored 14, 13 and 15, failing to convert his good starts.